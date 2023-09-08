HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead from an apparent shooting earlier this week as a man from Evansville.

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police were dispatched to the 4400 block of Elliott Avenue at approximately 1:30 p.m. for reports of a suspicious vehicle. At the scene, officers say they found an “obviously deceased male” inside the vehicle.

The coroner identified the man as 32-year-old Daniel Uylaki, and his cause of death was listed as multiple gunshot wounds. LMPD says their homicide unit is conducting a death investigation.