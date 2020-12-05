Evansville man in jail after hit and run

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) An Evansville man is in jail after leaving the scene of an accident.

Officers were called to Yen Ching on Green River Rd Friday afternoon for a hit and run. According to a report, the victim told police a man backed into her car, yelled at her, and backed into her car again. He then left the scene on foot without exchanging information.

Police were able to locate the offender and identified him as Kenneth Cavanaugh, 66, of Evansville. Police say Cavanaugh was visibly intoxicated and taken in for a blood draw.

Cavanaugh is listed by the Indiana BMV as a habitual traffic violator for life. He was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail on several charges.

(This story was originally published on December 5, 2020)

