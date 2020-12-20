Evansville man injured in early morning apartment fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) An Evansville man is receiving treatment for second degree burns after accidentally setting his beard on fire.

Evansville firefighters were called to an apartment in the 2100 block of E. Franklin St. just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they discovered a fire in a bottom floor apartment that sustained heavy damage. They say the fire was out by 2:40 a.m.

Firefighters say the damage was concentrated in the living room, and the kitchen and bedroom sustained heavy smoke damage. No other units in the apartment building were affected.

The occupant’s brother told EFD that the occupant needed supplemental oxygen because of a medical condition. He said his brother was about to take a medication when he used a lighter to see the label and accidentally caught his beard on fire. Because of the oxygen-rich environment, the fire was able to quickly spread.

The man was able to alert other occupants before getting out of the building himself. EFD initially treated him at the scene for smoke inhalation before he was taken to St. Vincent for second degree burns on his hands and face.

(This story was originally published on December 20, 2020)

