BLAIRSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A 32-year-old Vanderburgh County resident is now in jail following an arrest warrant in Blairsville, Ind. Police say he was wanted out of Evansville for Dealing in a Controlled Substance.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says deputies learned that Terry Lewis was at an apartment in Blairsville. According to a report, deputies saw Lewis leave as they arrived, so they followed him to an address on Winery Road.

Law enforcement officials say Lewis ran away on foot as soon he noticed deputies. They say Lewis then ran into a home’s garage, telling residents he needed to contact his mother. Deputies report he exited the home and was taken into custody.

Law enforcement officials say he was booked into the Posey County Jail and arrested for the warrant, Residential Entry, Trespass, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Possession of Marijuana.