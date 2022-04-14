EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man pleaded guilty on Thursday to attempted aggravated battery for injuring a firefighter during a medical run in 2021.

Evansville 911 dispatch received a call on June 12 from a homeowner in the 4800 block of Ridge Knoll Drive saying that a male subject was not breathing. Police say a fireman attempted to open the door to the home and 35-year-old John Eugene Deer reached around the door with a large kitchen knife that punctured the fireman in the face. Court documents say the victim swung the door all the way open and the defendant charged out of the door towards the fireman again.

John Eugene Deer will be sentenced in Vanderburgh County Superior Court on May 17.