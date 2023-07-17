HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man accused of murdering another individual outside of his house in Evansville agreed to plead guilty.

In December 2022, 23-year-old Kentar Rico Collins drove to a house in the 1500 block of Judson Street in Evansville. 25-year-old Jaylen Alexander Curlee, along with another person who lived in the house, approached and talked to Collins who was in his vehicle. Several shots were fired from Collins’ vehicle. Curlee died at the scene.

Collins was initially arrested on a murder charge. His sentencing is scheduled on August 25th, 2023.