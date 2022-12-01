EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man accused of slamming his car into the median of the Lloyd Expressway several times then trying to trade-in his car at an Evansville car dealership has pleaded guilty to drunk driving and public intoxication charges.

Court documents say on May 30, at least five 911 calls were made about Jordan Mattingly, 30, “driving in an unsafe” and erratic manner on the Lloyd Expressway. Police found Mattingly at a car dealership where he was trying to sell his vehicle after driving into a cement divider. Court documents show he blew a BAC level of 0.291, approximately 3.5 times the legal limit of 0.08.

A judge has said as long as Mattingly completes an alcohol abuse program, the charges will be dropped.