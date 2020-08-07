Evansville man pleads guilty to reckless homicide

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- William Rice Jr. plead guilty to reckless homicide in connection to the 2017 deaths of Dewone Broomfield and Mary Woodruff.

Rice was facing a potential life sentence in the case but will now face 20 years in prison. Before he died, Broomfield identified Rice and Deshay Hackner as his attackers. Hackner was sentenced to 150 years in prison.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 7, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: