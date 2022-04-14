EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A man has pled guilty to stabbing a firefighter in the face, says a press release from the Vanderburgh County Cyber Crime Task Force.

The press release says that on the morning of April 14, in Vanderburgh County Superior Court John Eugene Deer, 35, pled guilty to Attempt Aggravated Battery for injuring an Evansville firefighter during a medical run in the summer of 2021.

The press release says that on June 12, Evansville 911 dispatch received a call from a homeowner in the 4800 block of Ridge Knoll Drive for a male that was not breathing. The press release says that when a fireman tried to open the door to the home, Deer reached around the door with a large kitchen knife and punctured the firefighter’s face. The press release says the victim swung the door all the way open and the defendant charged out of the door towards the direction of the firefighter again.

“The firefighter was just doing his job and he was met with a large knife when he tried to render aid,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. “The actions of Mr. Deer could have escalated quickly and we are grateful other members of the Evansville Fire Department were able to subdue the defendant until police arrived.”

The press release says that John Eugene Deer will be sentenced in the Vanderburgh County Superior Court on May 17, at 10:00 a.m.