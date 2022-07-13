EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – David Bradley said he didn’t want an award for his actions. He said he was just trying to be a good neighbor.

Firefighters were sent to the 1700 block of east Illinois Street on May 7, after a neighbor reported a kitchen fire. Firefighters say Bradley pulled an 80-year-old deaf man out of the home before EFD arrived.

“I get nervous even thinking about it,” said Bradley. “The house was on fire, the windows were blowing out. And then, looking for somebody and knowing that there’s a matter of time that you have to deal with it… it makes you nervous.”

The resident in the home was taken to a hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. Firefighters say if Bradley had not jumped into action that day, the homeowner probably would have died.

Bradley was recognized for his actions during Tuesday’s Fire Merit Commission Meeting.