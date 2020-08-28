Evansville man reportedly shot in foot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Evansville Police say a man is expected to survive an apparent gunshot wound in his foot after he was reportedly shot on the 1100 block of Weinbach Ave. Friday.

The victim says someone kicked in the door to his apartment, shot him, and left while another resident says he shot himself.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 28, 2020)

