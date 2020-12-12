Evansville man robbed at meetup to buy gun

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) An Evansville man has been arrested for robbery. Officers say they were called to the 1700 block of Southeast Blvd on reports of a holdup. The victim told police he was robbed of $279.

According to an affidavit, the victim agreed to buy an AK 47 rifle from Jamaine Vaughans, 18, of Evansville, and met him in the 700 block of Bayard Park Dr. The victim said Vaughan was carrying the rifle and had it pointed at his feet when he approached him. He then grabbed the money out of the victim’s hand, backed away slowly, and told the victim not to follow him.

The victim provided police with screenshots of his messages with Vaughans, confronting him about the robbery.

Vaughans was located in a home in the 700 block of Bayard Park Dr and taken into custody. After Vaughans told police he didn’t live there, the owner of the home consented to a search. Police found the firearm in question in a back bedroom of the house.

In a police interview, Vaughans stated he posted the gun for sale for someone else. He said he was carrying sticks when he met the victim but did admit to taking the money.

Vaughans is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $2000 cash bond.

(This story was originally published on December 12, 2020)

