Evansville man running from police goes into home with babysitter and 3 kids inside

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) An Evansville police officer witnesses a car crash in the area of Riverside and Judson, and sees one of the drivers run away. That driver’s vehicle was later found abandoned a few blocks away.

This happened Thursday around 4:30 p.m. While searching for the suspect, Geonovan Bailey, 23, dispatch got a call that Bailey had entered a house with three children and a juvenile babysitter. The babysitter said she didn’t know Bailey and told dispatch she was extremely scared.

Police say Bailey hid a gun in the house, changed his clothes, and told the babysitter to act like he was her boyfriend. The babysitter, three kids and Bailey then left the house. Bailey was then arrested without further incident. Nobody was hurt.

Some of Bailey’s charges include: burglary- while armed with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement, possession of a firearms by a serious violent felon, resisting law enforcement, motor vehicle accident- hit and run, and driving while license suspended.

(This story was originally published on June 19, 2020)

