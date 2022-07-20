EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating after a man says he was robbed at gunpoint by a group of people late Tuesday night.

According to a police report, the victims says he was walking home from work around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Madison and Lodge Avenue when he was approached by a man waring a face mask.

The victim says he tried to ignore the person and kept walking.

Then he says the suspect was joined by two others, also wearing face coverings.

At that point, the victim tells police he was robbed at gunpoint by the trio.

He says one of the suspects then reached into his pockets and took everything he had.

The victim says all three suspects were wearing black ski masks, black t-shirts and black sweatpants.

If you think you have information that might help in the investigation, contact Evansville police.