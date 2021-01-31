Evansville man scammed by someone pretending to be DEA

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Police say an Evansville man was scammed out of $3,900 after someone called him pretending to be with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The victim said he got a call stating that the DEA would arrest him for multiple drug and financial charges. He said the caller told him if he sent them gift cards he would not be arrested.

Police say the victim bought the gift cards and sent the card numbers to the scammers.

If you get a call like this, hang up and report it to police.

(This story was originally published on January 31, 2021)