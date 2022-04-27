EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man convicted of armed robbery will serve no time behind bars. Marshall Tucker was sentenced to 4 years of home detention and 2 years of probation.

Another 2 years of probation will be suspended on good behavior. In October, Tucker went to the Circle H store on Morgan Avenue and told the clerk he would shoot him in the face if police were called. Police say he also pulled out a hatchet and stole some items.

Tucker was convicted on charges of armed robbery, intimidation and theft.