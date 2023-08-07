HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man was sentenced to over 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to dealing fentanyl resulting in death.

According to court documents, Kalib Scott Powell, 29, sold a victim a half-gram of fentanyl powder on February 21, 2019. Three days later, authorities say the victim overdosed and died from fentanyl intoxication.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office investigated the overdose, and discovered a conversation between the victim and Powell regarding the purchase of fentanyl. It was also determined that Powell had previously been warned by a customer about the strength of the drugs, saying “someone was going to die”.

A U.S. District Court Judge sentenced Powell to 188 months in prison. It was also ordered that Powell be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following his release from prison.