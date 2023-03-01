HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The man who pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in connection to the 2021 shooting death of Timothy Adams was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Wednesday.

Police say Biker Cox, Adams and four others attempted to rob a home on South Bedford Avenue on April 3, 2021. According to court records, Cox claimed he accidentally shot Adams because they went separate ways and Cox did not recognize him.

A plea deal was reached for Cox in January. Cox filed a petition to modify his 35 year sentence once he serves half of the time.