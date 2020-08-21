Evansville man sentenced in Christmas gun case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Antonio Carey was sentenced to four years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to intimidation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and criminal mischief.

Police say Carey fired the gun in the area of Kentucky and Kerth on Christmas Day and pointed it at people, including children. Police found bullet holes in a neighbor’s car but no one was hurt.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 21, 2020)

