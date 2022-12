EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man was sentenced to 9 years in prison following the 2020 death of an infant.

Rashid Caruthers was arrested in June of 2020, when police were sent to a medical emergency at a home on Covert Avenue and attempts to revive 3-month old Kendrick Caruthers were unsuccessful. According to an autopsy, Kendrick Caruthers died from a traumatic brain injury.

Court documents show Caruthers pleaded guilty to the charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.