HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was sentenced to four years of jail time for his role in the 2020 death of his child. However, court documents indicate the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to probation in Alabama.

Taoharka Allen pleaded guilty to the charge of neglect of a dependent causing bodily injury. Court documents say the first 305 days of his term has been executed, and his balance will be suspended to standard probation, with no objection to having the probation transferred to Alabama.

The child’s mother, Briance Biggs, was sentenced in July of 2021 after pleading guilty to neglect of a dependent. Authorities say Biggs told police she fell asleep while feeding the child, despite being warned by the Department of Child Services not to do so. Biggs was sentenced to four years, but also had her sentence suspended to probation.