HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Jermon Weathers.

Police say Weathers was stabbed in the 1200 block of Park Street last October by Zachary Page. Page was originally charged with murder but agreed to plea guilty to the lesser charge in February.

Weathers died from a stab wound to the chest.