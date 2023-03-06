HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and illegally possessing a firearm.

According to court documents, officials with the DEA and the United States Postal Serviced opened an investigation into Deariel Simmons, 29, on July 15, 2020. Authorities say the investigation was opened after intercepting a package sent from California containing two kilograms of methamphetamine hidden inside of a paint can.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies initiated a traffic stop of Simmons after he was observed picking up the package, and according to a release from the Department of Justice, Simmons fled the scene and led deputies on a vehicle pursuit. Simmons escaped, but was later located and arrested.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Simmons’ home on October 8 of that year. During the search, officers say they seized five digital scales, a plastic bag containing 17.6 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, an electronic money counter, a body armor vest, four loaded firearms and ammunition. Simmons is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous felony robbery conviction in Vanderburgh County.

As part of his sentence, Simmons will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 5 years following his release from federal prison.