HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday after being convicted of multiple charges, including child molesting and rape in Posey County.

According to court documents, Christopher Michael Upchruch pleaded guilty to multiple charges including child molesting, rape and criminal confinement. Officials say pursuant to his guilty but mentally ill plea, Upchurch admitted to performing sexual conduct on a teenager in 2020.

Court documents say Upchurch must register as a sex offender for life as required by Indiana law, and he will be classified as a sexually violent predator. Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers called the case disturbing, and said he was amazed at the courage of the victim for speaking up.