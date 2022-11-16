EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, law enforcement officers received information on October 29, 2020 that Gene Goodwin, 32, was staying at a residence on Delmar Avenue in Evansville. Goodwin had two active felony warrants at the time. Officers arriving at the residence said they heard someone running inside toward the back of the residence. Police say they did not see anyone in the back yard of the residence, but found the gate to the fence wide open.

Police say a K9 was alerted to the presence of controlled substances at a dry blanket in the yard. Officers say they discovered two plastic bags containing approximately 261 grams of methamphetamine underneath the blanket. After confirming that Goodwin was staying at the residence, a search warrant was obtained and officers seized an additional 2 grams of methamphetamine, two digital scales and $19,920 in currency.

Goodwin was charged with dealing methamphetamine in Vanderburgh County and was arrested on March 9, 2021. In a federal plea agreement, Goodwin admitted to possessing the methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it in the community. Court documents say Goodwin is currently serving a 27-year sentence imposed in Vanderburgh County for an unrelated armed robbery.