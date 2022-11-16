EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville convicted sex offender was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Law enforcement officers say they received information in October of 2020 that Justin Owens, 63, was distributing child sexual abuse material using Instagram Direct. Officers executed a search warrant at Owens’ residence on May 11, 2021. During the search of the residence, police found a 12-gauge shotgun and assorted ammunition. Owens said the shotgun was his and also said he possessed a loaded handgun and ammunition inside a camper on the property.

According to court documents, Owens is prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms due to a 1999 Vanderburgh County felony conviction for child molestation. Documents also say Owens was subject to an enhanced penalty under U.S. law based on this prior conviction.

As part of the sentence, U.S. District Judge Richard Young ordered that Owens be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 20 years following his release from federal prison. Owens must also register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works, or goes to school, as required by law.