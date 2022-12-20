EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man was sentenced to two years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm.

According to court documents, Evansville Police arrested Reko D. Levels Jr., 26, on September 20, 2021 for an active felony warrant in an unrelated state case. Officers initiated a search and found a loaded 9mm pistol on Levels. Police say the pistol was reported as stolen.

Authorities say Levels admitted that he knew the gun was stolen and he said he intended to return it to the lawful owner but was arrested before he had the chance. Levels was previously convicted in a Florida district court for stealing a firearm from a licensed dealer, aiding and abetting and possession of a firearm while under indictment in another case. Levels was also convicted of criminal recklessness in Vanderburgh County in 2018.

As part of his sentencing, U.S. District judge Richard Young also ordered that Levels be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for one year following his release from federal prison.