EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man was sentenced to 24 years in federal prison for production and attempted production of sexually explicit material involving minors.

According to court documents, Christopher McGee, 45, persuaded a 15-year-old female to produced sexually explicit images of herself and send the images to him. Officials say a witness saw a chat session between the minor and McGee on his cell phone on July 15, 2021 and that it was apparent they were discussing sexual acts they had participated in with each other. The witness confronted McGee and contacted the Evansville Police Department, but McGee left his residence before police arrived and discarded his cell phone.

Court documents say the minor’s cell phone was secured and examined by law enforcement officials, which resulted in the recovery of the text messages with McGee. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Richard Young following McGee’s guilty plea. As part of the sentence, Judge Young ordered that McGee be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for life following his release from prison. McGee must also register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works or goes to school as required by law.