EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison on Wednesday after being found guilty of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to court documents, Michael Lesean Franklin, 51, was arrested on child molestation charges on March 1, 2020. Investigators say they discovered Franklin used a smartphone to photograph himself engaging in sex acts with a minor under the age of 16 on at least three separate occasions in 2020. Police said the phone also contained other sexually explicit images of the child.

As part of the sentence, a U.S. District Judge ordered that Franklin be supervised by the U.S. Probation OFfice for 10 years following his release from prison. Franklin must also register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works or goes to school as required by law.