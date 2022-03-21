HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Sunday afternoon, the Warrick County Indiana Sheriff’s Office requested Kentucky State Police assistance to find Zachary A. Conner. Police say Conner was making threats to kill members of his own family.

KSP Troopers and Madisonville Police Department found Conner parked at the CVS pharmacy on North Main Street in Madisonville, Ky.

During an interview, police say Conner told them a detailed plan on how he’d kill his family, and the actions he was taking to do so. According to a police report, Conner said he was also going to kill a Deputy Jailer. Conner was arrested and lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center.

Trooper Brandon McPherson tells Eyewitness News that Conner is an Evansville resident that was living with someone in Louisville at the time of his arrest. 33-year-old Zachary A. Conner is charged with 2 counts of terroristic threatening 3rd degree, violation of a foreign EPO/DVO, and (Attempt) Murder – domestic violence.