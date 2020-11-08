Evansville man to be sentenced for threatening officials, police

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A man who helped organize rallies in southwestern Indiana during a nationwide reckoning on racial injustice will be sentenced this week after pleading guilty to threatening the lives of city officials and police officers.

Twenty-six-year-old Ebon Ellis is set for sentencing Friday after he pleaded guilty last month to three counts of felony intimidation. The Evansville Courier & Press reports that Ellis was arrested on July 8 after he made the threats in live videos posted on Facebook.

Police said he had made threats against Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, City Council President Alex Burton, Police Chief Billy Bolin and Officer Phil Smith.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 8, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: