Evansville man trying to kick in door, arrested for possession

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) Just before 7 p.m. Friday, police were called to a home on Washington Ave in response to a man trying to kick in the front door.

When officers arrived, they saw the suspect in front of the residence. They say the suspect ran when he saw officers, but they were able to catch him and placed him in handcuffs.

The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Kerly Prospere of Evansville. After a search, police say they found a glass pipe in his pocket.

Prospere was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail, where it was discovered that he had moved his handcuffs to the front of his body and had put items in his mouth in an attempt to destroy evidence.

He is charged with resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, and possession.

(This story was originally published on November 7, 2020)

