Evansville man who threatened police has been sentenced

Ebon Ellis, Source: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) An Evansville man was sentenced to two years probation Friday. He is also required to have a mental health evaluation.

Ebon Ellis pleaded guilty last month to three counts of felony intimidation. He was arrested in July after he made threats against several police officers and city officials in live videos posted on Facebook.

