Marching with Pride: Evansville celebrates Pride Month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- On Saturday, Evansville marched with pride as hundreds of people turned out for the Family Pride Event, held by the Haynie’s Corner Arts District. The event featured live music, dancing, and a parade.

River City Pride member Ashley Riester says pride means many things including “self expression, celebrating who you are, who you love no matter what, acceptance of everyone, and it’s love.”

This year marks six years since gay marriage was legalized federally and people who attended Saturday’s event say it’s important to remember just how far the country and the Evansville community have come.

Katie Ruthenburg from Greater Evansville Youth says it’s incredible to see the Haynie’s Corner spearhead the effort to grow and support the community, adding it’s “amazing to see and know” that her kids will grow up with pride.

Likewise, Riester says she also has hopes for the future. Riester notes she’s encouraged by seeing families bring their kids to the event, supporting Pride month, and “showing their kids that they should accept every body, no matter who they love, what they look like, what their pronouns are, any of that.”

Another Pride event is scheduled for Saturday in Garvin Park.