EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — All across the Tri-State, several communities held Juneteenth celebrations, including Evansville. The Evansville African American Museum marked the holiday with a celebration called For the People Community Block Party.

Today’s celebration was held at Wagner Avenue and Culver Drive. Families enjoyed entertainment, food vendors and craft booths.

“Food draws a bigger crowd, and today we had the food vendors out — I guess there has been 1,500 to 2,000 people out today,” said Phillip Baker, For the People committee member.

Juneteenth commemorates the freedom of enslaved people in America. The celebration continues Sunday with a Negro League tribute game with the Otters at 4:30 p.m. at Bosse Field.