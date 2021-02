EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Monday morning, Evansville’s mayor hopped inside a city snow plow for a ride along as crews worked to clear the roads.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke posted pictures to his social media, saying he rode along with driver Brian Murray.

Shortly after 8 a.m., Winnecke said driving lanes were mainly passable but snow covered.

He posted that crews were prepping for more snowfall later and they had been out working since 3 a.m.

(This story was originally published on February 15, 2021)