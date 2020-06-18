Evansville Mayor requests expansion to police merit commission

EVANSVILLE, IN (WEHT) – Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke wants to expand the Evansville Police Merit Commission from three to five members.

The idea is to help establish more trust from the community toward the police department. Mayor Winnecke says he can’t do it alone.

In the midst of protest and the demand for change, specifically in police reform, city officials say they recognize the changes that some say need to happen.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke wrote a letter to the FOP requesting to increase the size of the police merit commission. Currently, the board has 3 members. An African American man and woman already hold two of those positions.

The commission has the final say on hiring, firing, and disciplinary matters. The FOP says if attorneys approve the board expansion, it will be in effect in as little as two weeks.

