HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Election Day is just over two months away, and voters in Evansville will select a new mayor. On Wednesday, voters will get the chance to hear from the two candidates.

Natalie Rascher and Stephanie Terry will both take part in a forum hosted by Evansville Regional Economic Partnership. Current Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will not be seeking a fourth term.

The forum will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 9:15 at Bally’s Evansville.