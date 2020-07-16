Evansville Mission BBQ leads nation in cup sales benefiting Honor Flight

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) — Mission BBQ locations across the country are selling “American Heroes” refillable cups to benefit the Honor Flight Network, and Evansville’s location is leading the country in sales.

Honor Flight Southern Indiana receives $2 from each cup sold, which are produced at Berry Global. So far, nearly 2,400 cups have been sold.

“We’ve always had great community support with Honor Flight of Southern Indiana. We have a community that supports their veterans; they go above and beyond. Whenever we have a need for our veterans, it’s amazing,” Honor Flight Southern Indiana vice president Diane Shaw said.

The cups must be purchased in store and are available through August 10.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)