Evansville mother accused of son’s death scheduled to stand trial early next year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville mother charged with neglect in connection with the death of her infant son will stand trial early next year.
A judge has set Chelsea Marksberry’s trial date for January 19.
Evansville police were called to an E. Illinois street home for an unresponsive infant in January 2020.
According to court records, Marksberry admitted to using drugs in the days prior to 3-month-old Kieran Bengert’s death.
The coroner said the infant died from multiple blunt force trauma.
The child’s father, Jacob Bengert, was also charged in the death.
His first trial ended in a mistrial.
Bengert’s retrial is set to begin on Wednesday.
(This story was originally published on October 27, 2020)
