HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Evansville Police say a woman kicked an arresting officer transporting her to the Vanderburgh County Jail after she was found drunk in the pick up line for an elementary school.

According to an affidavit, police were dispatched to Hebron Elementary School at 3 p.m. after receiving reports of an intoxicated parent in the pickup line. Police say the principal told officers Rikenzi Korin Cowan, 37, had been sleeping in the pickup line for about 20 minutes. The principal also told police Cowan was there to pick up her child, despite her child already being in the vehicle, and the child not attending school that day.

Officers say Cowan had a shot glass sitting in the middle console cup holder that had a strong aroma of an alcoholic beverage. Police say Cowan also failed multiple field sobriety tests.

Police arrested Cowan and transported her to the Vaderburgh County Confinement Center. While en route to the jail, police say Cowan threatened to break the officer’s jaw. According to the affidavit, Cowan kicked the rifle rack in the police car and managed to make contact with the right elbow of the arresting officer. The arresting officer said Cowan also placed her feet on top of the passenger side headrest and the rifle rack, coming very close to the “very jaw that she so adamantly stated she would break” as stated by the arresting officer in the affidavit.

Cowan was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, intimidation and battery against a public safety official.