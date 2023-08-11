HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville woman was arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent causing injury after authorities say her 2-month-old child was found malnourished in her home, with a yeast infection on the infant’s neck.

According to an affidavit, Vanderburgh DCS received a call of a 2-month-old child being neglected at a home in the 700 block of Bryan Road. DCS said they had a history with the suspect, Cassandria Roy, 32, and she previously had children removed from her.

Authorities say Roy refused to let the DCS family case manager inspect the child, so the child was removed from the home. The case manager said the home was filthy, and the child was taken to the emergency room for evaluation and any needed treatment.

Officials say various rashes were found on the child, including severe diaper rash and a yeast infection on the infant’s neck. An affidavit says the child’s urethra was found to be “nearly closed”, and may require surgery. Authorities say the child was underweight and malnourished, and it was discovered that Roy had never taken the child to any well visits since the child’s birth.

Roy was taken into custody and booked in the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center on charges of neglect.