HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville woman plead guilty to child neglect charges on Monday after police say her child was found inside a home filled with trash and feces.

Authorities arrested Rachel Cleek in March after police went to her home after receiving reports of a young child left alone inside. Officers say the home did not have electricity or running water. The home was also reportedly littered with trash and feces.

Her sentencing is scheduled for September 5.