EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville cold case is not being forgotten.

Tuesday marks the seventh anniversary of Shane Breedlove’s murder.

On July 19, 2015, the musician was gunned down on Washington Avenue while walking to his job at Washington Square Mall.

Several people were initially arrested in the case, but the charges were later dropped.

Over the years, Shane’s family has kept in touch with detectives, hoping for that one lead that will help solve the case.

There have also been benefits held for Shane’s family, including the children he left behind.