HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Mitch Luman, the director of science experiences at the Evansville Museum, will retire on June 30 of this year after serving as the head of the museum’s science department for 37 years.

According to a release from the Evansville Museum, Luman joined the institution in 1985 after directing the planetarium at the Hastings Museum of Natural and Cultural History in Nebraska. A release says Luman was instrumental in planning, installing and opening the Koch Immersive Theater & Planetarium.

“Mitch Luman was key in bringing the best in planetarium technology to Evansville,” said Evansville Museum Executive Director Mary Bower. “His enthusiasm for education has introduced a generation of Tri-State youth to the wonders of the universe.”

Luman curated over 50 in-house science exhibitions, five of which toured the United states, including the first national exhibition on the topic of outdoor lighting and light pollution. Luman also developed collaborations with members of the Evansville Astronomical Society to present star and planet watches, served as juror for regional science fairs and taught astronomy classes at Western Kentucky University and the University of Evansville.