Evansville Museum honoring Pearl Harbor anniversary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) As the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor approaches, the Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science is commemorating the event. Over several days, the museum is featuring a number of programs aimed at honoring American resolve in such a devastating attack on our home soil.

On December 4, the museum will show a special screening of the 1953 classic “From Here to Eternity”, with retired EVSC film studies teacher Terry Hughes providing commentary on the film’s place in movie history. Tickets are $10 a person and popcorn will be provided before the movie. Seating will be limited, so call the museum at (812) 425-4206 to order tickets in advance.

On December 7, the museum will feature a lecture by University of Evansville historian Dr. James MacLeod called “Evansville in the Era of Pearl Harbor.” This presentation will highlight Evansville’s role in the nation’s production efforts during World War II. Seating will be limited, so please call the museum for reservations.

The museum is currently featuring a “Remembering Pearl Harbor” exhibition, which opened Sunday. It provides an overview of that day’s events and shares personal stories and artifacts from the era. Gallery talks will be provided December 12, January 16 and February 13 by historian and collector Rex Knight. He will be sharing details about the Attack on Pearl Harbor in the context of the exhibition’s items from his private collection.