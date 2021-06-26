Evansville Museum hosts “Super Saturday” for families, car enthusiasts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- With live music, classic cars, and exhibits for the whole family, it was a “super Saturday” at the Evansville Museum.

The museum, along with D-Patrick Porsche and the Porsche Club of America, hosted the first event of its kind this season.

The Porsche Club says they’re happy to let people look at, sit in, and learn about their cars, just as long as they pronounce the name correctly. Curt Hamilton says the name should be pronounced poor-shuh, not like “porch”.

Fellow club member Mark Roethemeier says the club is at its best when it does events serving the community, drawing people in to something they also enjoy doing.

Rachel Ketzner from the museum says it’s exciting to see groups of families back in the museum. Kerry Opstad came to the museum with her family Saturday, noting that she’s happy to return to events that the family has missed due to COVID-19 and the lockdowns.

Museum officials say they plan on hosting a Super Saturday on the fourth Saturday of every month, though they have not announced a theme for the July event yet.