Evansville Museum to unveil coronavirus exhibit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Museum of Arts, History, and Science is set to present a new exhibition called Life in Isolation: The Coronavirus. The exhibit opens September 20 and will run until November 29.

The exhibit, funded by the Efroymson Family Fund and AstraZeneca, explores how the Tri-State responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. Museums, archives, and historical organizations are actively collecting material to document the pandemic and the Evansville Museum is reportedly one of the leading institutions in the country active in contemporaneous collection.

The exhibit starts as a virtual exhibition, documenting the stories of individuals across the country living in isolation and coping with job loss, family separation, social distancing, remote work and learning, and illness. The exhibit also compares the current COVID-19 pandemic with past pandemics and looks at how pandemics affect society, culture, the arts, and scientific exploration.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 10, 2020)