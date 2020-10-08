Evansville NAACP giving voting education with mock voting machine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Starting Thursday, the Evansville NAACP is offering education and training to voters who may be intimidated by the process or do not know their rights as citizens.

The Vanderburgh County Clerk’s Office installed a mock voting machine at the NAACP’s office at 501 John St. in Evansville for education and training purposes. The machine will be installed until October 30 and appointments can be made by calling (812) 573-1169. Training will be offered from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on weekdays and from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

The NAACP is also looking for volunteers to help phone bank, pass out materials, and provide transportation to and from the polls on Election Day from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 8, 2020)

