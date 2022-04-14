EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The NAACP Health Committee of the NAACP Evansville Vicinity Branch announced on Thursday a partnership with multiple community health care and civic organizations to host a mental health fair and community forum on mental health.

Mental Health Matters will be hosted on May 14 from noon to 3 p.m. at the C.K. Newsome Center. The Office of the Evansville Branch NAACP says Mental Health Matters will provide guided discussions and connect with local counselors, therapists and fellow community members on a variety of topics.

For more information, visit NAACPEvansville.com